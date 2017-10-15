Liverpool Transfer News: Stefan de Vrij Blow, Latest Faouzi Ghoulam Rumours

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Reported Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij has said he hopes to sign a new deal with Lazio, while the Reds are being linked with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam, a full-back supposedly being watched by Chelsea.

Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts and have been linked with Premier League moves since the summer. The British press have stated both want to go to England on many occasions―as evidenced by these latest reports―while their Italian colleagues maintain they are happy in Serie A, per Il Tempo (h/t Football Italia) and Il Matino (via Football Italia).

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

For De Vrij, that appears to be the case, as he told reporters after the 2-1 win over Juventus, per Goal's Chris Burton:

"I'm very happy to be here, we are talking to the club now and I hope to find an agreement.

"You never know what will happen, but my intention is to grow, improve and make the best decision for my career."

Lazio have worked hard to downplay rumours De Vrij could be on his way out, and even if he does end up leaving, he will likely sign a contract first. The Dutch international and the club from the capital appear to have an excellent relationship―he's unlikely to leave Lazio empty-handed.

De Vrij has been in excellent form this season, and sports writer David Amoyal ranked him among Lazio's very best players:

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

While De Vrij isn't as athletic as compatriot Virgil van Dijk, the 25-year-old has tremendous vision and uses his positioning skills to great effect. He's certainly not a bad athlete, either, and easily holds his own against the majority of Serie A forwards.

While the Dutchman seems unlikely to leave Italy on a free transfer, Ghoulam could be available on the cheap in summer. According to French outlet L'Equipe (via Metro), the Reds have now contacted the player amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Blues have been linked with the Algerian the longest, but per the report, the Partenopei have made it clear they have no interest in selling to any of the Premier League clubs.

There have been plenty of conflicting reports regarding the player's wish, with Rai (h/t City Watch) providing the latest twist:

Ghoulam seems more likely to be on the move, as he has barely played down the ongoing transfer speculation, which has raged for a long time. Napoli also have a reputation for being very difficult to negotiate with―if he signs a new deal, Ghoulam likely won't be able to move to England for the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old is a crucial player for Napoli and will demand top wages from the Partenopei, who may not be able to comply―they need to pay their superstar attackers. This transfer saga is one all top Premier League clubs will definitely keep an eye on.