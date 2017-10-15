Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Phil Jones

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "leading the race" to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal, while Phil Jones is said to be set to sign a new and improved deal with the Red Devils.

According to Calciomercato, Ozil has recently held talks over a new contract with the Gunners, but the club would consider selling him if they received an offer of £20 million.

Both United and Inter Milan are interested in the Germany international, and his agent has said that Ozil wants to remain in the Premier League, for now.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who are both out of contract this summer, could leave in January, per Jeremy Wilson at The Telegraph.

Per WhoScored.com, Ozil has made just four Premier League starts for Arsenal this season, and he was only a substitute for Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Watford.

Ozil came on and had an outstanding chance to put Arsenal 2-0 up in the game but saw his feeble shot saved by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Former Gunner Lee Dixon then criticised the German, for his role late on when Hector Bellerin conceded a penalty after being adjudged to have fouled Richarlison:

Ozil tends to polarise opinion due to his languid playing style and often indifferent body language, yet the statistics show he has plenty to offer, per Opta:

The Arsenal star has worked with Jose Mourinho previously, but Manchester United may not will be willing to spend £20 million on Ozil when he will be available for free next summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have offered Jones a new contract worth £150,000 a week, according to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror.

The defender is now in talks over extending his stay at the club, having returned to form and fitness, with a deal expected to be announced before the end of the year.

Jones has formed a strong partnership with Eric Bailly at the back for United, who boast the meanest defence in the Premier League so far this season, having conceded just two goals in eight games.

The centre-back also appears to be first-choice for England, alongside Gary Cahill, but was forced to withdraw from the recent squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, due to injury.

Jones returned for United's 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and put in a display that impressed Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

The centre-back's career at Old Trafford has been disrupted by injury, but if he can maintain form and fitness, he will surely continue to play a major role for both club and country.