Arsenal Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Battle Expected Amid Mesut Ozil Rumours

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly battle it out for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez in January, with the Algeria international said to be a prime target for the Gunners if Mesut Ozil is sold.

That's according to the Daily Mirror's Steve Stammers, who reported a valuation of £30 million for the former PFA Players' Player of the Year. Arsenal have pushed for the midfielder before, but Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare could be more open to a sale in January.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The need to sign Mahrez would grow considerably should the club decide to cash in on pending free agent Ozil, and more and more pundits are starting to believe they will. Club legend Martin Keown told BT Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he believes the German is as good as gone. Speaking after the shock loss against Watford, he said:

"He had a gilt-edged opportunity to wrap up proceedings today and he didn't take it.

"There's only one outcome here. When it comes to January surely Mesut Ozil will be gone.

"[…] He's a great talent, there is no doubt, but where is his head right now? Does he want to play for Arsenal?

"Wenger will start to plan without him if he doesn't see the encouraging signs in training."

Those comments came after the former Real Madrid star missed a golden opportunity to win the match for Arsenal, and moments later, Watford equalised. Bleacher Report's James McNicholas was stunned:

Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have both refused to sign a new contract so far, and both are expected to leave. While the latter appears to be willing to give it his all until the end of the season, Ozil has seemed almost disinterested at times, contributing little.

Known for his passing and as one of the Premier League's best providers, his lack of assists is staggering, per SPORF:

Mahrez has long been regarded as a great signing for the club, regardless of the futures of Ozil and Sanchez. The 26-year-old combines excellent feet and vision with a great scoring touch and played a key role in Leicester's run to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign.

He has mostly played on the right wing this season but is also comfortable in the centre. Similar to Ozil, a free role should suit the Algerian quite well.

If Ozil is indeed sold in January, Arsenal's need for another creative force should make them the favourites to land Mahrez. The Gunners should be willing to outbid their rivals from north London, who have less of a need at the position and tend to be more cautious in the transfer market.