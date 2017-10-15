Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and David De Gea

Paul White/Associated Press

Manchester United are reportedly concerned that any potential move for Gareth Bale may see Real Madrid demand goalkeeper David De Gea in return.

Jose Mourinho's side are "excited at developments over Bale's future at the Bernabeu" and feel "they will have their best chance so far" of signing the forward in the summer, per Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Sunday Mirror).

However, Real Madrid would only sell the Welshman if De Gea is included as part of the deal, and Mourinho has no intention of losing the Spain international.

De Gea has emerged as one of the world's best goalkeepers during his time at Old Trafford, and his performance in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield only enhanced his reputation.

The 26-year-old made an outstanding reaction save with his feet to deny Joel Matip, which was the highlight of an otherwise dour game.

After the match, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand described him as the best goalkeeper in the world:

De Gea's shot-stopping ability and lightning reflexes are second to none. He is also confident in the air, and his precise distribution with his hands and his feet is another key asset.

Squawka noted just how unbeatable he is on current form:

Per Bates, De Gea has informed friends he wants to play for Real Madrid at some point. However, United would be loath to lose one of their most important players.

De Gea's deal expires in 2019, although the Red Devils are keen to offer him a new contract, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent.

Bale, meanwhile, has seen his Real Madrid career disrupted by injuries and is on the sidelines yet again.

It is unclear when he will return to action, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Real Madrid do have plenty of alternatives, such as Marco Asensio and Isco. That duo's good form, coupled with Bale's injury record, means his place as an automatic starter is under threat.

Bale was recently urged to make changes to his training regime in a bid to ease his fitness problems by former Manchester United and Wales international winger Ryan Giggs in a Sky Sports blog.

The Welshman has enjoyed a successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning La Liga and a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League trophies.

However, Madrid possess several young and exciting alternatives in their squad, and it would therefore not be a surprise if Madrid were tempted to part ways with the 28-year-old.

While United may be willing to bring Bale to Old Trafford, it is highly doubtful they would be disposed to allow De Gea to leave, such is his importance to the team and the difficulty and cost of replacing such a key player.