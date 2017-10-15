Report: Chris Foerster Checks into Rehab Following Leaked Video by Kijuana Njie

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster—who was seen sniffing a white powder at the team's training facility in a video leaked publicly last week—has reportedly checked into rehab, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Las Vegas model Kijuana Njie released the video and said on the Dan Le Batard Show that she had been dating Foerster, who used her as a "cocaine platter" (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

The NSFW video originally made its way online via Facebook and Reddit.

Njie also said Foerster had threatened her after sending her the video that showed him snorting the white powder. She said Foerster was a regular user of cocaine and even kept it in his desk drawer at Miami's facilities and took the substance with him on the road. She said she had additional footage of him doing the drug.

While Njie said her relationship with Foerster had begun to go south, she had always planned on exposing his drug use.

"My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system. It's not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country. We don't get paid the same amount as everyone else.

"To be completely honest, me and my best friend actually already had plans to record him someway regardless to expose him. Even if he didn't send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed. How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can't have blacks kneeling for the anthem. After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed."

Foerster promptly resigned from the Dolphins after the footage was released.

The situation has left Foerster's future in the NFL up in the air. Schefter added that the league "would consider how long Foerster has been out of the game and what steps he has taken to deal with his issues when deciding whether discipline is appropriate."