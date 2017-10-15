    Caron Butler Tells TMZ Dwyane Wade Considered Lakers, Thunder Before Cavs

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James #23 while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Former NBA player Caron Butler told TMZ that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade considered the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers as potential destinations after his buyout from the Chicago Bulls.

    Butler added that while the pair were having dinner, Wade revealed that he wanted to retire in Miami.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

