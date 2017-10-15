Caron Butler Tells TMZ Dwyane Wade Considered Lakers, Thunder Before Cavs

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former NBA player Caron Butler told TMZ that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade considered the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers as potential destinations after his buyout from the Chicago Bulls.

Butler added that while the pair were having dinner, Wade revealed that he wanted to retire in Miami.

