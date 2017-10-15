Liverpool Transfer News: Virgil van Dijk Blow Amid Latest Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool could reportedly have to compete with Barcelona if they want to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

According to Tom Hopkinson in the Sunday Mirror, the Blaugrana scouted the Netherlands international during the international break and are considering making a move for the 26-year-old.

Hopkinson added Saints would rather sell to a club outside the Premier League, so Barca could be in the driving seat to snap up the highly rated centre-back.

Per Sport Witness, though, the Catalan press do not believe Barca's interest in Van Dijk is as keen as reported elsewhere:

Liverpool were strongly linked with the former Celtic man during the summer, but their pursuit abruptly ended when they were forced to make an apology following Southampton's complaint about the Reds' potentially illegal approach, per Jeremy Wilson in the Daily Telegraph.

The Anfield outfit still desperately need to bolster their leaky defence, and Van Dijk was linked again with Liverpool recently when he hinted at a potential January departure from St Mary's Stadium in an interview with Fox Sports (via the Evening Standard's Jack Rosser).



The Reds failed to sign an alternative centre-back after they ended their summer pursuit of Van Dijk, and their defence remains frustratingly unreliable for a side with title-winning aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already dropped points this season because of poor defending.

They have conceded 12 goals in eight matches, the second-worst defensive record among the Premier League's top 13 and significantly more than table-topping Manchester City (four), second-placed Manchester United (two) and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur (five).

Van Dijk boasts many of the qualities—composure, good positioning and aerial prowess—lacking among Liverpool's back line and could be a game-changing addition. As WhoScored.com demonstrated, he has been brilliant for Saints since joining the club in 2015:

However, if Barca are interested in signing the Netherlands international, it would be no surprise if Southampton were more inclined to sell him to the Catalan giants than Liverpool.