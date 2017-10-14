Derek Jeter Announces Marlins Will Donate $200,000 to Hurricane Relief

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter announced Saturday the MLB organization is donating $200,000 to aid hurricane relief efforts.

Andy Slater of WINZ passed along the news.

The Marlins previously held a relief drive with Feeding South Florida and American Red Cross in early September to collect items and donations following Hurricane Harvey, which caused major destruction in Texas, per Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel.

Hurricane Irma proceeded to strike Florida and Hurricane Maria left devastation across Puerto Rico later in September as part of an active Atlantic hurricane season.

Julia Horowitz of CNN Money noted Moody's Analytics estimated damage from Harvey and Irma at over $150 billion. Nicole Friedman of the Wall Street Journal added Maria caused insured damages of up to $85 billion.

Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria drew criticism last month for failing to announce a donation to relief efforts like the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers after Irma moved through the Southeast.

Jeter, along with a group that also features Bruce Sherman, took ownership of the club in late September.