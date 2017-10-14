Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Reportedly Won't Start Until Petition Resolved

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the injunction delaying Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension will remain in place until the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on his petition for a rehearing.

That means Elliott will be eligible to play until the petition "is filed and resolved," according to Pro Football Talk.

However, a NFL spokesman told Drew Davison of the Star Telegram that Elliott is suspended and the injunction has been vacated.

The NFLPA filed the petition on Elliott's behalf Friday after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted his injunction, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games prior to the start of the regular season, as it determined after an investigation that there was enough evidence to conclude Elliott physically assaulted then-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in July 2016.

Elliott was allowed to continue playing, though, after he was given an injunction.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to remove the injunction reinstated the suspension, but the continuation of the appeals process means Elliott's suspension could be further delayed.

Dallas is on a bye in Week 6, but it will return to action in Week 7 when it faces the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

After leading the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie last season, Elliott has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns through five games in 2017, along with 17 receptions for 134 yards and one score.

If Elliott is forced to serve his suspension this season, it will likely result in veterans Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden sharing the load in the Cowboys backfield.