    Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Reportedly Won't Start Until Petition Resolved

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball after a reception in the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the injunction delaying Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension will remain in place until the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on his petition for a rehearing.

    That means Elliott will be eligible to play until the petition "is filed and resolved," according to Pro Football Talk.

    However, a NFL spokesman told Drew Davison of the Star Telegram that Elliott is suspended and the injunction has been vacated.

    The NFLPA filed the petition on Elliott's behalf Friday after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted his injunction, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

    The NFL suspended Elliott for six games prior to the start of the regular season, as it determined after an investigation that there was enough evidence to conclude Elliott physically assaulted then-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in July 2016.

    Elliott was allowed to continue playing, though, after he was given an injunction.

    The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to remove the injunction reinstated the suspension, but the continuation of the appeals process means Elliott's suspension could be further delayed.

    Dallas is on a bye in Week 6, but it will return to action in Week 7 when it faces the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

    After leading the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie last season, Elliott has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns through five games in 2017, along with 17 receptions for 134 yards and one score.

    If Elliott is forced to serve his suspension this season, it will likely result in veterans Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden sharing the load in the Cowboys backfield.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawyer: Fan Punched at TNF Game Was Womanizing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats LB Langi, Wife Involved in Car Accident

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      4 Rookie QBs. 4 Unique, Wild Rides

      Tyler Dunne
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Could The Cowboys Sign NaVorro Bowman?

      Mauricio Rodriguez
      via Inside The Star