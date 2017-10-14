Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Paco Alcacer

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona target Leon Goretzka will not be sold in January, according to Schalke, while Paco Alcacer is reportedly not interested in a move to Southampton.

Goretzka is out of contract next summer, but director of football Christian Heidel has said the club will not look to sell in January, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato).

He said: "There are two scenarios. Goretzka can sign a new contract with us or leave at the end of the season. We have never thought to sell him before the end of his contract."

Goretzka has emerged as a key figure for club and country, and he enhanced his reputation with a superb backheel goal for Germany against Azerbaijan in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

Football writer Cristian Nyari feels that the Schalke star has already secured his spot in Joachim Low's squad for the finals in Russia next summer:

Barcelona have recently played down talk of a move for Goretzka, as scout Ariedo Braida has said it is "too soon," per Bild (h/t Juanma Romero at Sport).

Whether their stance will have changed by the summer remains to be seen, but the opportunity to land Goretzka, a strong, attack-minded midfielder, on a free transfer should not be dismissed easily.

Meanwhile, Alcacer may leave Barcelona in January, but the striker has no intention of joining Southampton, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness).

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

The Saints have made an offer to Alcacer, but he is not convinced by a move to the Premier League side despite knowing manager Mauricio Pellegrino well from their time together at Valencia.

Alcacer's chances of regular football at Barcelona this season look slim, as he was left out of the Barcelona squad yet again for Saturday's trip to Atletico Madrid.

The forward is expected to be handed a rare chance to impress in the Copa del Rey clash with Murcia on October 24, according to Albert Garcia at Sport.

However, Alcacer has not featured since August and cannot even force his way into the squad at the moment, suggesting he will have to leave if he desires regular football next year.