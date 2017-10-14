    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Paco Alcacer

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IOctober 14, 2017

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 8: Leon Goretzka of Germany celebrates his goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Azerbaijan at Fritz-Walter Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Barcelona target Leon Goretzka will not be sold in January, according to Schalke, while Paco Alcacer is reportedly not interested in a move to Southampton.

    Goretzka is out of contract next summer, but director of football Christian Heidel has said the club will not look to sell in January, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato).

    He said: "There are two scenarios. Goretzka can sign a new contract with us or leave at the end of the season. We have never thought to sell him before the end of his contract."

    Goretzka has emerged as a key figure for club and country, and he enhanced his reputation with a superb backheel goal for Germany against Azerbaijan in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

    Football writer Cristian Nyari feels that the Schalke star has already secured his spot in Joachim Low's squad for the finals in Russia next summer:

    Barcelona have recently played down talk of a move for Goretzka, as scout Ariedo Braida has said it is "too soon," per Bild (h/t Juanma Romero at Sport).

    Whether their stance will have changed by the summer remains to be seen, but the opportunity to land Goretzka, a strong, attack-minded midfielder, on a free transfer should not be dismissed easily.

    Meanwhile, Alcacer may leave Barcelona in January, but the striker has no intention of joining Southampton, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness).

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Paco Alcacer of Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou on August 20, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    The Saints have made an offer to Alcacer, but he is not convinced by a move to the Premier League side despite knowing manager Mauricio Pellegrino well from their time together at Valencia.

    Alcacer's chances of regular football at Barcelona this season look slim, as he was left out of the Barcelona squad yet again for Saturday's trip to Atletico Madrid.

    The forward is expected to be handed a rare chance to impress in the Copa del Rey clash with Murcia on October 24, according to Albert Garcia at Sport.

    However, Alcacer has not featured since August and cannot even force his way into the squad at the moment, suggesting he will have to leave if he desires regular football next year.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Napoli Rule Serie A After Insigne Downs Roma

      Goal
      via Goal
      FC Barcelona logo
      FC Barcelona

      Suarez Tells Atleti Fans to Shush 🙊

      As.com
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Immobile Double Sees Lazio End Juve's Unbeaten Start

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Insigne Slashes Roma for Napoli's Winner

      Streamable
      via Streamable