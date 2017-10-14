Juventus Transfer News: Beppe Marotta Addresses Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has responded to rumours the club is interested in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, saying the Bianconeri have yet to discuss the player with his current club.

Lazio director of football Igli Tare previously told Premium Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) he has received offers of over €70 million for the star midfielder, but Juventus have yet to make their move.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Marotta confirmed that news in an interview with Mediaset Premium (via Calciomercato.com): "Milinkovic-Savic? Lazio have many important top end talent. We haven't contacted them on the matter..."

The Serbia international has quickly become one of Serie A's top midfielders, impressing since he arrived in the capital from Racing Genk in 2015. He played a starring role in Saturday's win over Juventus, drawing praise from sports writer David Amoyal:

Blessed with size―he's over 190 centimeters―as well as remarkably quick feet, the Serb is a silky smooth operator in midfield. His passing and vision are his best assets, but Milinkovic-Savic has few weaknesses, and his excellent size makes him a valuable defensive contributor as well.

Here's a look at his highlights:

The emerging Rodrigo Bentancur has been Juventus' best option in midfield since Miralem Pjanic suffered an injury, and the centre of the pitch remains an issue for the Bianconeri. Sami Khedira has regressed after his solid start in Turin, Blaise Matuidi has yet to find his feet and Claudio Marchisio is a good player but not a great playmaker.

Juventus are expected to target a top midfielder either in January or the summer, and Milinkovic-Savic profiles as the perfect signing. His all-round game will remind some of Paul Pogba―although the Frenchman has more scoring potential―and the Bianconeri have been looking for a similar midfielder ever since he left for Manchester United.

The Old Lady tend to do well in the Italian market, signing many of the emerging talents, but could be priced out of the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic. Per Sportitalia (h/t City Watch), some major competition has emerged:

Milinkovic-Savic signed a new contract in April, so Lazio will have plenty of leverage when determining their asking price.