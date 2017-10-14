49ers Reportedly Open to Trading Any Veteran 'For the Right Price'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers could reportedly shake things up in a big way before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Citing a rival general manager, The Athletic's John Middlekauff reported Saturday that the 49ers "are open to trading every vet for the right price."

That news comes after AM 1340's Benjamin Allbright reported the 49ers "have received and made calls" regarding starting running back Carlos Hyde.

Given the dearth of big-name talent on the 49ers roster, Hyde is the most compelling player the team could make available with just over two weeks remaining until the deadline.

And if the Niners do find a suitor, it would be hard not to take a long, hard look at parting ways with the team's rushing leader.

First, Hyde has an injury history that can't be ignored after he missed nine games in 2015 and 11 a year ago. A hip injury has also bothered him this season.

Plus, Hyde has seemingly fallen out of favor with head coach Kyle Shanahan over the past couple of weeks.

Following a two-touchdown effort against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, Hyde played 69 percent of the snaps in Week 4 before logging a season-low 45.8 percent in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

As if that wasn't concerning enough, Shanahan has vowed to ride the "hot hand" between Hyde and Matt Breida, according to the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows.

Contractually speaking, two other logical trade candidates could be safety Eric Reid, who's in the final year of his deal, and offensive lineman Joe Staley—who is under contract for another two years with a $7.7 million cap hit in 2018 and 2019, per Spotrac.