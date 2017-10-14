Carlos Hyde Trade Rumors: 49ers Reportedly Shopping Star RB

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly considering trade possibilities for running back Carlos Hyde.

On Saturday, Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio noted the Niners have "received and made calls" about their leading rusher.

San Francisco selected Hyde in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He's rushed for 2,123 yards on 488 attempts (4.4 YPC) with 15 touchdowns across 39 games. He's also added 68 catches for 379 yards and three scores during his three-plus seasons with the 49ers.

Although he leads the team with 332 rushing yards so far in 2017, backup Matt Breida received more carries (10 to 8) in last week's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts as the starter finished with just 11 yards.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee noted Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he decided to ride Breida's "hot hand," but he expected Hyde to remain the starter moving forward.

"Hyde is who we go with," he said. "Hyde is who I expect to be out there and nothing has changed with that. But it depends on the fronts we're going against, what personnel groups we want in, the type of practice, the week of practice, how it's looked. And that really goes for all positions. But I definitely see Hyde as our first guy and Breida spelling him and (sending in) Raheem (Mostert) after that."

Alas, with the 49ers tied for the league's worst record at 0-5, it doesn't come as a major surprise the front office could look to move veterans for future assets before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens are among the teams that could look to upgrade their backfield over the next few weeks.