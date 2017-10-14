Patriots LB Harvey Langi, Wife Suffer Serious Injuries in Car Accident

Patriots LB Harvey Langi, Wife Suffer Serious Injuries in Car AccidentOctober 14, 2017
New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife suffered injuries in a car accident Friday night, the team announced:
New England Patriots @Patriots
Statement from the New England #Patriots: https://t.co/8bofNfZtSz2017-10-14 19:11:24
NESN's Doug Kyed initially reported the news, adding the injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.
Langi won't play against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Patriots announced.
Patriots practice squad safety David Jones was among those who tweeted well wishes upon hearing the news:
David Jones ™ @the_davidjones
Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife 🙏🏾2017-10-14 18:20:39
An undrafted free agent out of BYU, Langi signed with the Patriots in May and secured a spot on the defending champions' 53-man roster.
To date, Langi has appeared in one game—a 36-20 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He has yet to log a tackle.