    DeAndre Liggins, Erik McCree, Tony Mitchell Waived by Miami Heat

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 7: Erik McCree #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic during a preseason game on October 8, 2017 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/Getty Images

    Needing to cut their roster down before the NBA regular season begins, the Miami Heat have waived DeAndre Liggins, Erik McCree and Tony Mitchell.

    The Heat announced Saturday all three players have been waived, bringing their roster to a total of 17 players. 

    McCree was the longest-tenured player of the trio, though he had been with the team less than one month after signing on Sept. 18. He scored six points in two preseason games. 

    Liggins and Mitchell were with the Heat for less than one week. Liggins played nearly 27 minutes during Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Mitchell didn't appear in a game for the Heat. 

    Liggins has the most NBA experience under his belt. The 29-year-old has bounced around to the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks in four NBA seasons. He also spent time playing in Germany, Russia and the NBA Developmental League from 2014-16. 

    Mitchell was a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2013 and appeared in 21 games as a rookie. 

    Related

      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Every Team's Biggest Mistake of Past Decade

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers' McCollum Suspended for Opener

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid's Twitter Game Still 💯

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Best Bets for Every Team

      Odds Shark
      via Odds Shark