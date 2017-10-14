Manchester United Transfer News: Andrea Belotti, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino striker Andrea Belotti will reportedly receive a new contract as the Serie A club bids to ward off interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Elsewhere, Lazio have confirmed big offers have been received for star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Glen Williams) reported Belotti will be offered a fresh contract less than a year after signing his last deal, with the Bull eager to tie their frontman down for the long term.

According to the report, the Italy international stands to net a £2.6 million annual pay increase and four per cent of any future transfer fee should he depart the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

United are already enjoying the fruits of their summer labours after landing Romelu Lukaku in a £75 million move from Everton. Match of the Day recently nodded to the competition Belotti could provide the Belgian if he were to move to Old Trafford:

Despite reports of a new deal being tabled, however, United will be pleased to hear the 2021 expiration date and €100 million (£89 million) release clause in Belotti's terms will not be altered.

Belotti is currently out of action because of a knee injury, per Agence France-Presse (h/t Sky Sports), and will be racing to reach top form in time for Christmas. A winter move is all but impossible for Belotti given how badly Torino want to keep their star, and OptaPaolo showed just how crucial he is to the club's cause:

Chelsea were also linked with Belotti over the summer but signed Alvaro Morata as their Diego Costa replacement, while AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli also recently told Radio Rossonera his club are interested in the striker (h/t Football Italia):

"It's no secret that we tried to bring Belotti to Milan, but that was a difficult move for various different reasons. He is a strong player and a Milan fan, this is also well known, so maybe one day he can wear the jersey he's been dreaming of since childhood."

Another Serie A star said to be attracting the attention of United manager Jose Mourinho is Milinkovic-Savic, and Lazio director of football Igli Tare spoke to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, confirming bids for the player (h/t Calciomercato.com):

"It is the pitch that decides the player's price-tag. We have received several offers for him [Milinkovic-Savic]. We have received offers exceeding €70 million (£62.3 million) but not from Juventus. He signed a contract extension six months ago and that means that he is happy here."



The 22-year-old moved to Rome from Belgian outfit Genk in 2015, and Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal recently testified to the key crux of stars now emerging around him at the Stadio Olimpico:

Milinkovic-Savic stands close to 6'3" but boasts remarkably quick feet for one his size and has stood out as one of the most impressive playmakers in Italy's top flight this term.

The Serbia international has another four-and-a-half years to run on his current Lazio deal, however, and Tare's comments suggest it will take a gargantuan sum to convince his employers to sell in the near future.