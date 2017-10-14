Dabo Swinney Congratulated Syracuse in Locker Room Visit After It Upset Clemson

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney paid a surprise visit to Syracuse's locker room Friday to congratulate the Orange on their 27-24 upset victory over the defending national champions at Carrier Dome in New York.

Syracuse defensive tackle Kayton Samuels tweeted about the visit:

"He came in and congratulated us, just saying, 'Great win,' and that was probably one of the most class-act things I've ever seen," Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin told ESPN.com's David M. Hale.

Clemson entered Friday's game 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll. The Tigers were riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to last November.

Per ESPN's Adnan Virk, Clemson was a 23.5-point favorite, and its loss to Syracuse was its biggest upset defeat in the past 40 years.

The Orange improved their record to 4-3, and they are two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013. They will have to ride this wave of momentum, however, with road games against the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles looming.