    Dabo Swinney Congratulated Syracuse in Locker Room Visit After It Upset Clemson

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    SYRACUSE, NY - OCTOBER 13: Ervin Philips #3 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates the upset win over Clemson Tigers after fans storm the field at the Carrier Dome on October 13, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Clemson 27-24. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney paid a surprise visit to Syracuse's locker room Friday to congratulate the Orange on their 27-24 upset victory over the defending national champions at Carrier Dome in New York. 

    Syracuse defensive tackle Kayton Samuels tweeted about the visit:     

    "He came in and congratulated us, just saying, 'Great win,' and that was probably one of the most class-act things I've ever seen," Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin told ESPN.com's David M. Hale

    Clemson entered Friday's game 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll. The Tigers were riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to last November. 

    Per ESPN's Adnan Virk, Clemson was a 23.5-point favorite, and its loss to Syracuse was its biggest upset defeat in the past 40 years. 

    The Orange improved their record to 4-3, and they are two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013. They will have to ride this wave of momentum, however, with road games against the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles looming. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Clemson's Playoff Hopes Now in Jeopardy

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Albright College Dismisses 2 for Not Kneeling

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Clemson Still Has Playoff Hopes After Loss

      Heather Dinich
      via ESPN.com
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Swinney Takes the Blame for Loss

      Nikki Hood
      via TigerNet.com