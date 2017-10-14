Dabo Swinney Congratulated Syracuse in Locker Room Visit After It Upset Clemson

Dabo Swinney Congratulated Syracuse in Locker Room Visit After It Upset ClemsonOctober 14, 2017
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney paid a surprise visit to Syracuse's locker room Friday to congratulate the Orange on their 27-24 upset victory over the defending national champions at Carrier Dome in New York.
Syracuse defensive tackle Kayton Samuels tweeted about the visit:
Kayton Samuels 🇯🇲 @JustMyfans
Dabo just solidified my respect for him. Came in our locker room, shook our hands and congratulated us. WOW. That's a dude right there✊🏾2017-10-14 03:14:25
"He came in and congratulated us, just saying, 'Great win,' and that was probably one of the most class-act things I've ever seen," Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin told ESPN.com's David M. Hale.
Clemson entered Friday's game 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll. The Tigers were riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to last November.
Per ESPN's Adnan Virk, Clemson was a 23.5-point favorite, and its loss to Syracuse was its biggest upset defeat in the past 40 years.
The Orange improved their record to 4-3, and they are two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013. They will have to ride this wave of momentum, however, with road games against the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles looming.