Tottenham Transfer News: Latest on Dele Alli, Top Rumours

Dele Alli is reportedly determined to be made Tottenham Hotspur's highest wage earner and wants a contract more lucrative than the one earned by star striker Harry Kane.

Interest from Real Madrid could help Alli take a tough stance in negotiations and test Tottenham's rigid wage structure, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail. Mokbel revealed Alli is "set to insist on becoming the club's top earner."



Kane earns at least £100,000 a week, and Alli feels he can get more, according to the report: "Alli will ask for more than that when formal discussions get underway, knowing full well he can get close to £200,000 per week elsewhere."



Spurs are already planning to improve Alli's deal, but negotiations could get tough if Alli finds new representation. Mokbel noted how "super-agents Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola are all interested in adding Alli to their client rosters."



Either agent would surely drive tough bargains for a client who is a precocious talent and already attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Among them, UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid are said to be particularly keen.

Mokbel described interest from Los Merengues as "concrete." He also pointed out how the player "would welcome a switch to the [Santiago] Bernabeu in the future."



The interest from top clubs in Alli only adds to the marketing potential of one of the brightest young talents in the game. However, the process of changing agents remains in flux, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has said Alli has found the unsettled period difficult, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

Back in September, Pochettino urged Alli to not become distracted by the chase among top agents to secure his signature, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph. Aside from developments off the pitch, Alli has also had issues on it, particularly the ban he received at international level after making an offensive gesture while on duty for England against Slovakia in September.

Distractions of different types have added up to middling form from Alli so far this season. The 21-year-old has scored three goals but contributed just a single assist across Premier League and Carabao Cup action, per WhoScored.com. Significantly, Alli has so far failed to produce any goals or assists in the Champions League.

He may be struggling, but Alli remains one of the most exciting midfielders in the game. His mix of creativity and a keen eye for goal should make him a star for years to come.

However, the same star quality will also continue to encourage clubs as big as Real to believe they can pry Alli away from Tottenham. A youngster this talented will test Spurs' resolve to adhere to their wage policy, which is a commendable strategy, but one perhaps unable to help the club retain its prized assets.