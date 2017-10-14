Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Aaron Martin, Top Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the release clause worth £27 million to sign left-back Aaron Martin from Espanyol.

The Red Devils are keen on the 20-year-old defender, having sent scouts to watch him on several occasions. However, United could face competition from Barcelona for the player's signature.

Spanish source El Gol Digital states United are ready to pay the fee required to activate Martin's release clause (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express). The report from Spain also revealed Barca maintain an interest, while Real Madrid have moved on from Martin after signing Theo Hernandez this summer, per Ballard.

Competition from Barcelona need not worry United, though, according to Ballard, who also noted the Reds "are said to be in the driving seat with Martin favouring a move to Old Trafford."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

It makes sense for United to be leading this race since they have already had Martin watched. Back in April, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported how United scout Toni Lima had been watching Martin at the same time Los Blancos and Manchester City were also running the rule over the full-back (h/t TalkSport).

United's need for a left-back is obvious. Manager Jose Mourinho has auditioned a host of players in the role this season. Luke Shaw's injury problems haven't helped, but Mourinho has never seemed convinced by any of his options, including Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and converted winger Ashley Young.

United's revolving door on the left is in stark contrast to the situation at right-back, where Antonio Valencia has made the position his own.

The desire to find a more credible solution on the left side of defence is leading United to making a £50 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose in the January transfer window, per The Sun's Neil Custis and Paul Jiggins.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Martin would represent a more cost-effective choice for the Red Devils. He's also younger than the 27-year-old Rose.

Moving to secure the signing of a precocious full-back ahead of strong competition would be a sure sign of United's craft and capability in the transfer market. It would also go a long way to finally solving perhaps the most obvious problem position in Mourinho's squad.