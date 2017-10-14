MLB Playoffs 2017: Latest World Series Bracket, Predictions and Odds

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The National League Championship Series will not be decided by what happens in Game 1, but if the Chicago Cubs can find a way to do what most postseason opponents have done to Clayton Kershaw, they should feel good about their chances.

Even if they can't solve Kershaw (5-7, 4.63 earned run average in the postseason) in Game 1, it's not likely to have a big impact in the Chicago locker room. The Cubs are a resilient team that excels at coming from behind and keeping their heads up even when they are struggling in a given moment.

The Cubs were down 3-1 in last year's World Series against the Cleveland Indians and won the last three to earn their first World Series title in 108 years. They trailed Game 5 against the Washington Nationals 4-1 Thursday night and came back to win thanks to a rally off of Washington ace Max Scherzer and then used a seven-out save from closer Wade Davis to clinch the series.

The Cubs are not likely to feel pressure in this series, but that's not the case with the Dodgers. They have not made it to the World Series since 1988, and it seems like this should be their year.

Manager Dave Roberts saw his team play sensational baseball through the early part of August, but the bottom dropped out in late August and early September when they lost 16 of 17 games.

However, when it looked like the team would fall apart, Los Angeles regained its stride and swept the Arizona Diamondbacks out of the playoffs.

The Cubs used much of their pitching staff while surviving the fifth game against the Nationals, and that could be the case for Game 1. Manager Joe Maddon was still considering John Lackey and Jose Quintana for the start late Friday, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Quintana threw 12 pitches in the Game 5 win at Washington, but Maddon does not believe that will be a big problem for the left-handed pitcher.

The New York Yankees will try to even their series when they face the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees dropped Game 1 by a 2-1 margin, as Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel was sharp through the first seven innings and the Houston bullpen closed out the game.

While the Yankees have series-altering power with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird (homered with two outs in the ninth inning in Game 1) and Didi Gregorius, the Astros are the best offensive team in baseball. They are led by Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, and they can hit with power and manufacture runs.

The Dodgers are -185 favorites (bet $185 to win $100) over the Cubs, who are +160 underdogs (bet $100 to win $160), according to OddsShark. The Astros are -165 favorites over the -145 underdog Yankees.

Predictions

The Cubs have clutch players in Anthony Rizzo, Addison Russell and Willson Contreras, and they are not going to be intimidated. However, the Dodgers have regained their stride at the right moment, and they should be on top of their game.

Since the Dodgers are sharp and the Cubs won't be intimidated, this appears to be a seven-game series. It may come down to the team that can execute the best in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

While there is full respect for Davis, the belief here is that Kenley Jansen is the best closer in the game. The Dodgers may scratch out a late run or two, and Jansen will make that late offense pay off as he closes out the seventh game and punches the Dodgers' ticket to the World Series.

The Yankees should not be underestimated under any circumstances. They found a way to beat the red-hot Cleveland Indians after trailing 2-0, and a tight loss in Game 1 will not deter them.

However, the Yankee pitching staff will face its biggest test against Altuve, Correa, Springer and a slew of other fine hitters.

Houston will beat the Yankees in six games and go onto their first World Series as an American League representative. (They represented the National League in 2005 and lost four straight games to the Chicago White Sox.)