Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Will Be Petitioned by NFLPA for Rehearing

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association will be filing a petition with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a rehearing of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

Gaming and sports attorney Daniel Wallach tweeted the email NFLPA attorney Jeffrey L. Kessler sent to Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Friday about filing a petition:

The move to petition comes after the court ruled against Elliott's preliminary injunction Thursday, meaning his six-game suspension handed down by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy was reinstated.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport passed along a statement from the NFL noting Elliott's suspension goes into immediate effect, making him eligible to return after Dallas' Nov. 23 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the court directed the district court to dismiss the NFLPA's lawsuit filed on Elliott's behalf.

Frank Salzano, Elliott's lawyer, said in a statement to Rapoport they were exploring all of their options to determine the best course of action.

The NFL originally announced Elliott's suspension in August after the league conducted a year-long investigation into allegations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend.