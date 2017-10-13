Mikel Merino Agrees to 5-Year Permanent Deal with Newcastle After Loan

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have moved quickly to turn Mikel Merino's loan deal into a permanent move, exercising their clause to sign him to a five-year contract just months after he joined from Borussia Dortmund.

Tom Easterby of the club's official website confirmed the news. Speaking to NUFC TV, the 21-year-old expressed his joy at making the move permanent:

"I’m really happy to be here, and for this part of the contract to finally be official. I’m happy to be here for five more years and I hope to keep playing for this club and to give good things to all the people and the club.

"I have been focussed on football always, but it’s good to know it’s now official and people will know it. I’m focussed on my displays and improving myself, and I’m really happy to have signed this contract."

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Merino spent just one season at Borussia Dortmund before he was sent on loan to Newcastle, in what many fans thought was a shock decision from the German club. The young Spaniard had flashed plenty of promise at the Signal Iduna Park, even if playing time had been hard to come by.

As shared by Squawka Football, it's easy to see why the Magpies have already used their clause, as Merino has exceeded all expectations:

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Merino cost the club less than £9 million in total, making this signing an incredible piece of business.

Team-mate Ayoze Perez couldn't help but troll Barcelona and the infamous Gerard Pique photo, taken shortly before Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain:

The Spain under-21 international could well prove to be the top value signing of the Premier League season, and if he continues to develop at the same spectacular rate, BVB will rue the decision to let him go for years to come.