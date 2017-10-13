    Report: Lakers Hire 19-Year-Old Can Pelister, Youngest International Scout Ever

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA- OCTOBER 6: A shot of the Los Angeles Lakers logo before they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Valley View Sports Arena in San Diego, California on October 6, 2014 . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham /NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash Friday when they reportedly hired 19-year-old Can Pelister as their newest scout. 

    According to hoops scribe David Pick, Pelister, who hails from Turkey, is now the youngest international scout of all time.          

    The Lakers have made two significant additions to their scouting department this month. The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Oct. 3 that the team planned to hire two-time All-Star Antawn Jamison "in a scouting role." 

    Pelister and Jamison should both report to assistant general manager Jesse Buss—who also serves as the team's director of scouting—along with general manager Rob Pelinka and president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson. 

    In advance of the 2018 NBA draft, Pelister will try to help the Lakers uncover more quality international talents like 2016 second-round pick Ivica Zubac. 

    As a rookie, Zubac averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on a robust 52.9 percent shooting over the course of 38 appearances, including 11 starts. 

    Entering Year 2, Zubac is expected to shoulder a heavier workload as the primary backup behind starting center Brook Lopez

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kenley Jansen: Lonzo 'Could Be as Good as Curry'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lonzo (Ankle) Officially Ruled Out of Preseason Finale

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Preseason's Biggest Winners and Losers

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jefferson Jokes About Potentially Being Cut on Road Trippin’ Podcast

      Fear The Sword
      via Fear The Sword