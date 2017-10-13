Report: Lakers Hire 19-Year-Old Can Pelister, Youngest International Scout Ever

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash Friday when they reportedly hired 19-year-old Can Pelister as their newest scout.

According to hoops scribe David Pick, Pelister, who hails from Turkey, is now the youngest international scout of all time.

The Lakers have made two significant additions to their scouting department this month. The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Oct. 3 that the team planned to hire two-time All-Star Antawn Jamison "in a scouting role."

Pelister and Jamison should both report to assistant general manager Jesse Buss—who also serves as the team's director of scouting—along with general manager Rob Pelinka and president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

In advance of the 2018 NBA draft, Pelister will try to help the Lakers uncover more quality international talents like 2016 second-round pick Ivica Zubac.

As a rookie, Zubac averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on a robust 52.9 percent shooting over the course of 38 appearances, including 11 starts.

Entering Year 2, Zubac is expected to shoulder a heavier workload as the primary backup behind starting center Brook Lopez.