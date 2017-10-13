Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Wage Offer for Alex Sandro, Charly Musonda Rumours

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Chelsea hope a £31.2 million wage offer to Alex Sandro of Juventus will convince the Brazil international to move to Stamford Bridge.

Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) reported the Premier League champions will bid £62.4 million for the full-back and have also put together a blockbuster contract to destroy Juve's extension offer. The Italian champions are hoping to take Sandro's wages from £48,000 per week to £88,000, but Chelsea will attempt to smash Juve's intentions.

Chelsea are expected to make their move in January, but they could wait until the summer as coach Antonio Conte runs the rule on his squad.

Per Calciomercato, Sandro would earn £120,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, with the Premier League club flexing its financial power over overseas rivals once more. The five-year deal could be difficult for the player to turn down.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) recently reported Sandro is edging towards signing a new two-year extension with Juve.

The defender played in 38 games in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com, as the Old Lady once again dominated proceedings in Italian football.

The chase for Sandro has lasted for months, but Chelsea need to upgrade their squad after starting the campaign thin on numbers.

Conte is a manager who has a strong focus on defence, but he loves full-backs who can drive the opposition back towards their own goal.

Sandro perfectly fits this profile, and he is ready for the challenges faced at a huge English side.

Serie A remains a strong league, but the financial rewards on offer in English football are seriously tempting.

In other Blues news, Chelsea are expected to send Charly Musonda out on loan in the new year.

Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard (h/t the Daily Record), Musonda is expected to be offered a new deal by Conte, but he will depart in January to gain experience. Celtic are a potential destination for the talented midfielder.

The 20-year-old has previously been on loan at Real Betis, but he remained at Chelsea at the start of this season.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have a long-standing interest, and manager Brendan Rodgers is fan of his ability.

Musonda is one for the future, but Chelsea must find a team that will utilise his talents this season so he can develop and mature.