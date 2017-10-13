Barcelona Transfer News: Ergun Penbe Addresses Arda Turan, Galatasaray Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Galatasaray legend Ergun Penbe has revealed former team-mate Arda Turan is eager to join the Lions, adding yet another wrinkle to the ongoing transfer saga involving club and player.

Turan was linked with a move to Galatasaray late in the summer, and several reports emerged early in September claiming the former Atletico Madrid man had turned down the move. Moises Llorens of AS even said a two-year loan deal had been agreed on before Turan pulled the plug.

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Penbe finds that hard to believe, however, telling Fanatik (via Daily Express' Joe Short) the 30-year-old is keen on the move, and the interest is mutual:

“Of course Arda likes Galatasaray very much and I know he wants to go back to Galatasaray.

“Arda is one of the stars that Galatasaray want, he has high value, he’s one of the players who can give his life for Galatasaray, and I believe that he will serve them best if he comes.

“He believes that he will improve his game. But I do not want to affect the performance of the player if the situation arises.”

Turan spent part of his youth days with Galatasaray and stuck around in Istanbul until he left for Atletico in 2011. He moved to Barcelona in 2015 but never really settled, playing a part-time role and making the biggest impact off the bench.

He's been pushed out of the rotation this season, leading to plenty of speculation. According to Javier Miguel at Sport, the Blaugrana desperately want to sell Turan, and broadcaster Bolarinwa Olajide has already linked him with Arsenal:

Llorens previously stated Turan wanted to stay with Barcelona, where he's earning more than he ever has before. Galatasaray would likely be unable to match his current wages, giving him some incentive to sit tight for now.

But the lack of opportunities will undoubtedly sting, especially after he already missed half a season when he moved to Barcelona―due to their transfer ban, he couldn't feature until January.

Turan has long been popular in Turkey, but that has also started to change of late. Turkish Football were furious with his behaviour during the recent international break―when Turkey were eliminated from 2018 FIFA World Cup contention:

A move in the near future seems likely, and former club Galatasaray will surely be among the contenders to land Turan. There will be other interested clubs as well, however, including several Premier League hopefuls looking for a boost in January.