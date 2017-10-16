Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Paco Alcacer and Andre Gomes Exit Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Celta Vigo have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer in January.

The striker has struggled for minutes since arriving from Valencia in 2016 and has subsequently been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou. According to Onda Cero’s El Transistor (h/t Albert Gracia of Sport) the Galician club are the latest team to make their admiration of the player known.

Alcacer had a debut season to forget with Barcelona, as he started just six times in La Liga. With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar around, the striker found it tough to force his way into the plans of former boss Luis Enrique.

As noted by journalist Rik Sharma last month, the signs have not been positive for Alcacer from an early point in this campaign either:

The Spain international arrived at the Camp Nou having established a reputation as one of the country’s best young goalscorers.

For Valencia, the 24-year-old was sharp around the box, intelligent in his movement and lethal when chances dropped to him. Unfortunately for Alcacer and the Blaugrana, those traits have been scarcely seen since the switch was made.

Lucas R on Twitter suggested recently that Barcelona could have utilised the money they spent on the striker in a more effective manner:

All things considered, a move away from Barca feels like the best decision for all parties at the moment. Alcacer’s penalty-box style of play means he’s never been a natural fit for a possession-based team like the Blaugrana, and a move may reignite his career.

As noted by Gracia, Barcelona are said to be considering promoting Jose Arnaiz into the first-team setup in the coming weeks, meaning he’d potentially step in as the centre-forward support to Messi and Suarez should Alcacer depart.

Andre Gomes Liverpool Rumours

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona offered Andre Gomes to Liverpool as part of a package to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

In the piece, it’s noted the Blaugrana were happy to let the Portugal international go despite having already lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. While a deal didn’t come off, it’s added that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 24-year-old playmaker.

Gomes arrived at Barca in the same summer as Alcacer and, like his former Valencia team-mate, has not found it easy at the Camp Nou.

As noted by Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse, Gomes has found it tough at the beginning of this season too:

However, in the game against Atletico Madrid, he did start in an unfamiliar role and improved when he was moved into a more natural position, as relayed by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN:

Although Gomes is unpopular among Barcelona supporters after his inconsistent displays, there’s no doubt he has talent to work with. The Portuguese is technically gifted, versatile and can pick a pass. However, his tendency to cling to possession does not marry well with the Blaugrana’s style.

The Premier League may be an ideal fit for Gomes, as he has the physical frame to cope with English football. If he continues to be on the fringes at Barcelona, his career is in danger of petering out.