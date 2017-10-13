    Manchester United Legend Andy Cole Gives Zlatan Ibrahimovic Return Estimate

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United is seen during the UEFA Europa League Final match between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Manchester United legend Andy Cole has provided an update on the fitness of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, although it's bad news for fans who were hoping the star frontman would be back in time for Christmas.

    Cole recently trained with Ibrahimovic at United's Carrington facility, and when Sunsport columnist Danny Higginbotham asked his old Red Devils team-mate for an update on his fitness, he replied: "Really good. Back next year, I think, so he’s done well really."

    Ibrahimovic required surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht in April, which at the time looked to have ended his stay in Manchester.

    But United confirmed in August that Ibrahimovic had signed a new one-year contract at the club, and Cole took to Instagram after bumping into the Swede, who is continuing his rehabilitation:

    ESPN FC's Rob Dawson recently reported that Ibrahimovic will train at Carrington on a full-time basis as of November, having divided his time between Manchester and his native Sweden in recent months.

    If the veteran forward's social media activity is anything to go by, Ibrahimovic has also distracted himself from football by investing in other sports:

    A return in late January 2018 would mean Ibrahimovic will have spent nine months recovering from his torn ACL, an acceptable enough return time for a player in their prime, never mind one who recently turned 36 years of age.

    United icon Cole spent six years at Old Trafford between 1995 and 2001 but has remained closely associated with the club since hanging up his boots in 2008.

    Nine years Ibrahimovic's senior, Cole could make for a useful training partner and one who will only have good advice for a player hoping to offer optimum value for manager Jose Mourinho, even in his twilight years.

