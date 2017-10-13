Manchester United Reportedly Ready £50m January Danny Rose Bid

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £50 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose this January, with speculation mounting after he was omitted from the north Londoners' 2018 club calendar.

Neil Custis and Paul Jiggins of The Sun reported United boss Jose Mourinho sees Rose as his long-term left-back solution, and his absence from next year's Spurs calendar has led to the belief his "days at the club are numbered."

According to that report, United's only chance of landing Rose midway through the campaign may be if Tottenham are already knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. If they're still in the competition, manager Mauricio Pochettino will likely want plenty of cover in defence.

Rose is yet to feature for Tottenham this season due to a knee injury, but Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney recently noted his return to the team will be difficult given the outstanding form of stand-in left-back Ben Davies:

Davies' own evolution into the starting role may help United in their attempts to convince Spurs to sell Rose, who rocked the boat in north London earlier this year by suggesting he'd move clubs "because he wants bigger wages," per The Sun.



Custis and Jiggins' report provided quotes from a Tottenham source, who aimed to dissuade any rumours ignited by his calendar absence by noting he isn't the only star to miss out:

“Danny is not the only player who doesn't appear in the calendar—Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko are not in it either, along with our summer signings.

“People will say it doesn't look good for Danny, but the fact he has not played this season means there are no images of him in our new Nike kit that could be used in the calendar.

“I am sure, that after he returns to action, he will be in the 2019 calendar—assuming he is still with us, obviously."

That hasn't convinced Spurs blogger Chris Miller, however, who recently suggested Rose could be on his way out of the club:

Mourinho has waited on former Southampton star Luke Shaw to have his impact at left-back, but the Englishman's injury woes have meant Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young have featured more regularly in the role.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News recently noted the Red Devils' longstanding interest in Rose, who is Tottenham's longest-serving player, having joined from Leeds United in 2007:

Speculation over Rose's calendar absence is perhaps inevitable, but the fact he hasn't featured since January due to injury could be seen as a natural omission.

That being said, Pochettino has a new player in the position in the form of Davies, and a January offer from United could be too good to turn down if Spurs decide he's no longer critical to their first-team future.