    Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Comments, Domenico Berardi Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Mauricio Pochettino manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on September 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said his club are unable to cross swords with Manchester United and Manchester City in the transfer market, with the two Premier League giants permitted to sign the best talent in the world when needed due to their wealth.

    Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Metro), Pochettino explained the Manchester teams have an advantage over Spurs, with the north London side limited to the individuals they can attract and afford. Pochettino said:

    "The difference these days between clubs in the Premier League is that there are clubs, like City and United, who sign who they want and when they want.

    "Then there are big teams, like us, who sign when we can and who we can.

    "It’s the big difference today."

    Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (C) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli during the English FA Cup fifth round football ma
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Per Metro, City invested £200 million in their squad this summer, while United paid out more than £140 million, including the mammoth transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Everton. In comparison, Spurs spent £80 million over the same period and remain reliant on Harry Kane and Dele Alli to provide success for the club.

    Spurs could soon be stung by United's wealth after reports emerged of a possible gigantic bid by the Red Devils for Kane.

    Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported United boss Jose Mourinho is willing to sanction a £170 million offer for the England international, shattering the Premier League transfer record.

    According to Cutts, Spurs are ready to offer Kane £150,000 per week to sign a new deal with the club, but Mourinho is desperate to pair the attacker with Lukaku at Old Trafford.

    Kane's form sees him currently sit with illustrious company, as highlighted by Squawka Football:

    Per Cutts, Spurs will fight off any bid for Kane and previously rejected a £40 million offer from the Red Devils for the player two years ago. A United source said:

    "Zlatan Ibrahimovic will move on next summer, more than likely, freeing up a load of cash they plan to use.

    "The problem for United is the money could get to a ridiculous level. It’s going to be more than Kylian Mbappe.

    "It’s money they can lay their hands on but it will be interesting to see what Levy’s stance on the whole thing will be."

    ROME, ROMA - OCTOBER 01: Domenico Berardo of US Sassuolo celebrates a opening goal a penalty with his teamates during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico on October 1, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Ima
    Marco Rosi/Getty Images

    In other Spurs news, Italian starlet Domenico Berardi would prefer to ignore Pochettino's interest in him and is concentrated on attracting a switch to Inter Milan.

    Tuttosport (h/t TalkSport) reported the 23-year-old is happy to remain in Serie A and wishes to play for Inter if he departs Sassuolo.

    The attacking midfielder featured in 21 Serie A matches last season, according to WhoScored.com, scoring five and assisting on nine occasions.

    Berardi's stock has fallen over the past 12 months, and the forward is yet to make his full international debut for Italy after a bright start to his career.

    Spurs are capable of attracting better players than Berardi, and his current form does not dictate a big-money move to a Premier League side.

