Real Madrid Transfer News: Ex-Wales Boss John Toshack Talks Gareth Bale Rumours

Former Wales manager John Toshack said Gareth Bale's future lies in the hands of those in charge at Real Madrid, and the BBC front line of Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema won't be around for much longer.

As reported by Joe Short of the Daily Express, Bale has been persistently linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Manchester United often highlighted as a potential destination.

The 28-year-old is once again sidelined due to injuries, and Toshack fears those constant setbacks could contribute to an exit. Speaking to El Larguero (h/t Short), he said:

“His injuries are probably hindering him now.

“He has missed so many matches and despite Madrid winning so many matches and trophies, it must be hugely frustrating.

“Should he move to another club? Only people at Madrid will know about this, but the demands at the Bernabeu are very, very high.

“If you are less than 100 per cent physically fit, it becomes even harder.

“The entire BBC now has problems and for various reasons, such as others now coming through, I'm unsure we'll see much more of them together from now on."

Bale and Benzema have both struggled with injuries of late, however, and Ronaldo missed the start of the season with a suspension.

The Portugal international and Benzema have both been productive when healthy, but Bale has been a constant target for fans and the Spanish press alike for some time now. Ever since his impressive debut season and subsequent struggles, he's been linked with moves back to England.

Bale's future in the Spanish capital is a real question mark, however. With Marco Asensio establishing himself as the future of Spanish football and Isco impressing as well, the Welshman could be pushed out of the starting XI when he returns to full health.

He's still very much in his prime and retains a ton of value, despite the injury concerns. Clubs like United will pounce if he's made available, hoping a change of venue will see the former Tottenham Hotspur star return to his best.

A return to England could also be in the best interest of Bale, who has found plenty of silverware in Spain but has lost quite a bit of momentum individually. In Britain, he could once again be the top man in a team, rather than a team-mate of Ronaldo, and make a push to win the Ballon d'Or.