Enzo Amore Beating Kalisto at TLC Is a Coup for WWE's Cruiserweight Division

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to recapture the Cruiserweight Championship at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday night in Minneapolis and reclaim his spot atop the division.

Enzo bent the rules in order to win. With the referee's back turned, he gouged Kalisto in the eyes, which stopped the former NXT tag champion dead in his tracks. From there, Enzo hit the Jawdonzo for the win.

The cruiserweight division received a much-needed shot in the arm several weeks ago when the Certified G announced on 205 Live that he was making the transition from the heavyweight ranks.

Enzo's decision was initially met with a great deal of approval from the WWE Universe, but the perception slowly started to change.

Amore began taking shortcuts by using eye pokes, putting his feet on the ropes and breaking the rules whenever possible to quickly move up the totem pole within the division.

That resulted in the Smacktalker Skywalker earning a Cruiserweight Championship match against Neville at No Mercy.

Enzo appeared to be a significant underdog on paper due to the manner in which Neville had dominated the division for months, but he kicked Neville below the belt when the official wasn't looking and pinned him to become the new cruiserweight champ.

With Amore in the catbird seat, the cruiserweight division immediately became a featured part of Raw. That wasn't previously the case, as cruiserweight segments usually took place in the middle of the show with most of the storyline development occurring on 205 Live.

Enzo and the cruiserweights main-evented Raw for three consecutive weeks, however, until Kalisto defeated him for the title in a lumberjack match.

While Amore lacks the top-flight in-ring skills often synonymous with the cruiserweight division, he brings elements to the table that most other cruiserweights don't.

Enzo is one of the best mic workers in all of wrestling, and he has a huge following that will pay attention to him regardless of where he is on the card.

Also, Amore has a knack for strong storytelling in his matches, which isn't always the case with the cruiserweights since there is often an emphasis on high-risk moves and memorable spots instead.

Enzo is a Superstar who garners reactions, moves merchandise and creates intrigue no matter what he is doing, and that is precisely what the cruiserweight division has lacked.

Wrestling purists might prefer a guy like Kalisto to be champion due to the incredible feats he can pull off in the ring, but that can only take him and the division so far.

The storyline possibilities with Enzo at the top are virtually endless, and the cruiserweight division will be back in the spotlight for as long as he holds the purple strap.

