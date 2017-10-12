    Manchester United Transfer News: Juan Mata Snubs China Bid Amid Contract Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Juan Mata has reportedly turned down the opportunity to earn a huge pay rise with a move to the Chinese Super League. Instead, his Manchester United contract is set to be extended by a year.  

    According to David McDonnell in the Mirror, Mata's representatives were "sounded out" about a potential switch to China, but the idea was rejected.

    McDonnell added United will trigger a one-year extension on Mata's current deal with the club—which is worth £165,000 per week—that will tie him to the club until 2019, and his fellow Spaniard Ander Herrera will be handed a new deal.

    Mata, 29, remains a key player for manager Jose Mourinho due to his immense experience and enduring creative qualities.

    Despite the presence of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Herrera in the squad Mata has started six of United's seven Premier League games this term, netting one goal against Crystal Palace, per WhoScored.com.

    LANDOVER, MD - JULY 26: Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    The same has not been true for 28-year-old Herrera, who has found his opportunities limited so far in 2017-18 despite being voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for last season. 

    Summer signing Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini have kept the former Athletic Bilbao man out of the starting XI, meaning four of his five Premier League appearances this term have come from the bench.

    However, per McDonnell, the Manchester club are preparing to offer Herrera a new deal "to reflect his enduring value to Jose Mourinho's side."

    He is sure to have a key role to play yet in 2017-18 given that United will be looking to compete for silverware on a number of different fronts.

    With Fellaini and Paul Pogba out injured, Herrera is likely to start in the centre of midfield on Saturday for United's huge clash against Liverpool at Anfield. 

