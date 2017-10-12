    Dani Carvajal Heart Treatment Successful, Real Madrid Cautious on Return Date

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on September 26, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Dani Carvajal's treatment for a viral pericardium infection has reportedly been successful and the condition has "already disappeared."

    According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the Real Madrid defender has been treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatories and aspirin, which have caused his illness to subside, but he has not yet been discharged, nor have club doctors set a return date.

    Despite the virus having disappeared, Carvajal will not be able to exercise until he is fully recovered from the pericarditis, added Ruiz.

    It was reported last week that the heart condition would keep the 25-year-old sidelined for for at least two months, per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz.

    Despite the success of Carvajal's treatment, it seems unlikely Real will revise their prognosis given the seriousness of the situation.

    His absence is a blow for Zinedine Zidane's side, as the Spain international is one of the best right-backs in the world.

    However, Real do have cover to call upon, including Nacho and 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who will be required to step up in Carvajal's absence in the lead up to Christmas.

    Los Blancos are already playing catch up in the Liga title race as they sit seven points back from table-topping Barcelona after an inconsistent start to the season.

    They will be eager to hit the ground running following the international break when they visit Getafe in La Liga on Saturday. 

    News of the success of Carvajal's treatment will be welcomed at Real, and Zidane should now have a better idea of how long he will be without his star right-back so he can plan accordingly.   

