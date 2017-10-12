Barcelona Reportedly Hoping to Generate over €200M by Renaming Camp Nou

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to receive more than €200 million (£179 million) by selling the naming rights to the Camp Nou to help fund their £500 million renovation of the stadium.

According to Sport's Albert Masnou, work will begin on the project in the summer of 2019, but the Blaugrana are hoping to have a sponsorship deal in place by early next year.

They have employed sports marketing agency Van Wagner "to sound out the market," and the club are said to be "in negotiations with global companies."

Barcelona have offered a look at the design of the revamped stadium:

The Mirror's Aaron Flanagan reported the renovations will see the capacity rise from 99,000 to 105,000, with HD scoreboards and a roof among the new features.

The club also demonstrated the timeline for the construction and how it will be carried out without affecting the stadium's ability to host matches:

Assuming no other clubs rename their venues in the meantime, Barcelona will become the fourth club in La Liga to have a sponsor's name on their stadium.

Atletico Madrid moved into the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer, while Deportivo La Coruna and Villarreal renamed their stadia this year to the Abanca-Riazor and the Estadio de la Ceramica, respectively.

In the Premier League, eight teams have sponsors in their stadium names: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Manchester City, Stoke City and Swansea City.