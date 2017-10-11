FBI Won't Release Documents on Kansas' Involvement with Adidas in Probe

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The FBI reportedly will not release documents regarding the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program and its sponsorship with Adidas because of an ongoing investigation.

Conner Mitchell, Sean Collins and Wesley Dotson of the University Daily Kansan reported the news Wednesday, noting the FBI declared as much in a response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Kansan clarified the fact the documents exist doesn't prove any wrongdoing. However, the paper pointed out it "appears to contradict what Kansas Athletics officials said after the scandal broke."

According to the report, officials from Kansas said the program hadn't been contacted in the investigation.

The Kansan broke down the entire situation, noting the school's athletic program announced a 14-year, $191 million sponsorship deal with Adidas shortly before the scandal became public.

While the FBI announced four assistant coaches from Auburn, Oklahoma State, USC and Arizona were arrested in relation to the wider college basketball probe, Adidas director of global sports marketing James Gatto was also arrested.

The most notable program involved with the Adidas probe was Louisville, and head coach Rick Pitino was put on unpaid administrative leave in the aftermath. Steve Pence, his attorney, granted Pitino was "effectively fired," per Phillip M. Bailey and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal.

As for Kansas, athletics director Jim Marchiony said Wednesday the school hadn't been contacted by the FBI "that he knew of," per the Kansan.

Matt Galloway of the Topeka Capital-Journal shared more of Marchiony's comments:



Any involvement with Kansas would be particularly notable given its position as one of the best college basketball programs in the sport's history. Its 14 Final Fours stand as the fifth-most in history, and it won national championships in 2008, 1988 and 1952.

Bill Self has been the head coach for the Jayhawks since the 2003-04 season and has accumulated a 416-88 record during his impressive tenure.