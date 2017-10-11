Aaron Judge Sets Record for Strikeouts in Postseason Series in ALDS vs. Indians

David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge added another record to his collection Wednesday night. This one, unfortunately, will be added to his collection of strikeout records.

Judge's strikeout in the top of the seventh inning was his 16th of the Yankees' American League Division Series matchup with the Cleveland Indians, setting an all-time record for most whiffs in a single postseason series, per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

Judge, 25, put together a rookie season that saw him thrust himself into AL MVP contention. He hit .284/.422/.627 with 52 home runs and 114 runs batted in, setting a single-season record for homers by a rookie.

However, Judge's propensity for striking out nearly derailed his campaign. He struck out in 37 consecutive games across July and August, setting an all-time record with that streak.

Those issues were a little less prevalent in a return to form in September, but Judge has been nowhere close to MVP-caliber during this postseason. His seventh-inning strikeout put him at 1-for-19 in the series.

"He continues to be patient," manager Joe Girardi told reporters. "They're making a lot of good pitches on him, there’s no doubt about that. But he’s maintaining the strike zone when he gets a pitch to hit—and a lot of times, he's able to hit it."



Judge's lone hit of the series was a two-run double in the Yankees' Game 4 victory.