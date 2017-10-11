Adrian Peterson Says He Wants to Play '4 or 5 More Years' in the NFL

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson's bust of tenure as a New Orleans Saint has not wavered his confidence.

The 2012 NFL MVP and newly acquired Arizona Cardinal discussed the move Wednesday and said he plans to play "four or five more years" in the league, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website.

Peterson, 32, was traded to Arizona on Tuesday for a conditional draft pick. He'd amassed just 81 yards on 27 carries in four games with the Saints after signing a two-year contract in April.

The Cardinals acquired Peterson to bolster a running game that's struggled since David Johnson's injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The team ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards (259) and yards per carry (2.6) and has scored just one rushing touchdown through its first five games.

Arizona released Chris Johnson, whom they signed following David Johnson's wrist injury, to make room for Peterson.

"I've been very pleased with the tape I saw of him this year," Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians told reporters of Peterson. "Just his opportunities dwindled down there. I haven't been satisfied with our running game. I love Chris Johnson. It just didn't work out."

Much like the Saints were fine to move on from their failed experiment, Peterson was happy to find greater opportunities in Arizona.

"Thank you, Jesus. You answer prayers," Peterson told the media of his reaction to the move. "I wasn't pushing to be moved, but I'd be lying to say I didn't want a change of scenery. It was something I was praying about."

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that the Peterson deal was "common sense," per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara vastly outperformed Peterson this season.