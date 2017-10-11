Liverpool Transfer News: Danny Ings Linked to Magpies, Philippe Coutinho Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle United could target Liverpool striker Danny Ings, as the Magpies offer the England international a chance to resurrect his career after injury.

The Shields Gazette (h/t David Wright of the Daily Star) reported former Reds manager Rafa Benitez is interested in recruiting Ings in January. The player rose to prominence at Burnley, triggering a switch to Liverpool, but Ings has spent his two years at the club battling injury and adversity. Newcastle require additional firepower and could sign the player on loan or a permanent deal.

Speaking to The Times (h/t Shields Gazette), Ings defiantly claimed he will make a name for himself at Anfield:

"Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen.

"I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in.

"People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, 'Oh, he's the forgotten man' but it has not crossed my mind at all.

"I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team."

Ings added he would like to stay at Liverpool to fulfil his opportunity to represent the club, and he would regret walking away from Merseyside.

A temporary switch would be best for all parties as Ings needs minutes to reacclimatise to life in the Premier League.

He is unlikely to make an impact from the bench under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, but Benitez would certainly give him a chance to shine.

Ings was a huge talent during his time at Burnley, but knee problems have ruined his chances of impressing.

In other Reds news, the Philippe Coutinho saga continues as fresh reports say Liverpool have told the attacker they will sell him in January.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express) reported Klopp is ready to sell the Brazil international if Barcelona make a credible offer.

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau has spoken out about the potential deal and claimed his club are ready to sanction the transfer.

Per Albert Gracia of Sport, Grau said:

"We are ready to sign Coutinho or any other player the technical staff request in the winter window.

"We want to have the most competitive squad possible. The club will be sustainable, we don’t want losses. If that is the case we will look for means to generate income."

Coutinho remains one of Liverpool's indispensable talents, and it is unlikely Klopp will find an adequate replacement in January.

However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah supporting Roberto Firmino in attack, Liverpool could opt to bank Coutinho's fee and scour the market for the following six months.

Liverpool are also desperate to recruit a world-class defender and goalkeeper, so an increase in transfer funds could be worth the sacrifice of Coutinho's skill set.