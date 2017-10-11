Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Stefan De Vrij and Philippe Coutinho

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij, who is said to be a transfer target for Liverpool, is reportedly edging closer to signing a new deal with his current club.

The Dutchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, prompting speculation about his future. According to Tuttosport (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness) an extension is now in the works, although it's added that any deal would include a release clause of around €30 million (£27 million).

As previously relayed by Tom Coast of Sport Witness, according to Il Messaggero, the Reds considered a move for De Vrij in the summer before turning their attention to Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, whom they were also unable to sign.

Liverpool's defensive problems have undermined their progress once again this season; as such, it'd be no surprise to see them delve into the January transfer market for a centre-back.

If they were able to get De Vrij, it'd be a savvy signing. After all, when at the heart of the Lazio defence, he's one of the canniest operators in Serie A. David Amoyal of ESPN FC noted how vital he has become:

De Vrij may not be the quickest across the ground, but he's exceptional in so many different areas of defending.

He's watchful and quick to shut down spaces, while he is also rarely beaten when it comes to one-on-one duels in the air or on the floor. Factor in his calm distribution and he's someone who would be able to do a fine job for the Reds.

And they do need reinforcements in this area. Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol put their problems at the back into context:

The only concern with De Vrij is his injury record; he missed almost the entirety of 2015-16 with a serious knee issue and was troubled by niggles last term too. But if he remains fit and in form for the rest of the campaign, Liverpool might be tempted to pay the trigger amount aforementioned.

Liverpool Reluctant to Open Philippe Coutinho Talks

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

According to Jack Austin of The Independent, Liverpool will refuse to involve themselves in any negotiations in January regarding a sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

As noted by Austin, Barca chief executive Oscar Grau said on Wednesday the club is "ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market." However, according to the report, that will not be happening.

"Despite Grau's confidence, Liverpool are not entertaining the idea of allowing Coutinho—or any of their stars—leave midway through the season, with the 25-year-old now fully integrated back into the first team after being kept out of the limelight in August and September with a back injury," Austin wrote.

Per the piece, Liverpool turned down three bids from Barcelona for Coutinho, who submitted a transfer request, in the summer.

As noted below, the Brazilian's excellent year was acknowledged recently with a nomination for the coveted Ballon d'Or award:

Since his return to the side, Coutinho has been in excellent form, netting brilliant goals in his last three games in succession. While that's been to the delight of Liverpool supporters, it's unlikely to put Barcelona off in their pursuit.

Regardless, it'd be a massive shock if Liverpool did agree to any midseason sale. If this one is to eventually get done, the Blaugrana will have to bide their time until the end of the term.