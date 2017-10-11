    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Alexis Sanchez has informed Real Madrid he would consider a switch to play for them if he leaves Arsenal to return to Spain, according to reports.

    Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) reported the Chilean superstar would happily discuss a transfer to Los Blancos, with Manchester City and Barcelona ready to tempt the attacker. However, Zinedine Zidane is currently not interested in the talent and is against capturing Sanchez for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders.

    Sanchez's future remains in doubt at the Emirates Stadium, and rumours have circulated for months about his intentions.

    Chile's footballer Alexis Sanchez takes part in a training session at the Juan Pinto Duran sports complex in Santiago, on 3 October 2017, ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier matches against Ecuador and Brazil. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTI
    MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

    According to Jason Burt of the Telegraph, City believe they are favourites to land the player in January and are prepared to pay a fee to entice Arsenal to sell before his deal expires in the summer. City manager Pep Guardiola failed with a £60 million bid for Sanchez on the eve of transfer deadline day, but Arsenal rejected the approach.

    Despite the Gunners' frailties last season, Sanchez continued to meet his incredible standards, and without his economy, it would have been a much more disappointing campaign.

    Mattias Karen of ESPN FC believes Sanchez could have been recognised on the recent Ballon d'Or shortlist:

    Sanchez spent the final weeks of pre-season recovering from injury but is fighting to reclaim his match sharpness at the Emirates.

    The 28-year-old has just one UEFA Europa League goal to his name this term, per WhoScored.com, and is yet to find the net in five Premier League appearances.

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has no other player in his squad with Sanchez's productivity, and if the talent leaves for Spain, he will have to dig deep in the club's bank account to replace him.

    Losing Sanchez to City would be a dangerous move and would potentially give a direct league rival an increased chance of romping to the title in England.

    LA CORUNA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Lucas Perez of Deportivo de La Coruna celebrates a goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo La Coruna and Getafe at Abanca Riazor Stadium on September 30, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images
    fotopress/Getty Images

    In other Gunners news, Lucas Perez has emerged as a target for Marseille, with the player currently on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

    Per Le 10 Sport (h/t TalkSport), Wenger will be happy to sell the attacker for £13 million, with the Ligue 1 side scouting the 29-year-old during his spell at Depor.

    Lucas made just three starts for Arsenal in the Premier League and Europe last season, according to WhoScored.com, coming off the bench 11 times to register four goals.

    The experienced Spaniard was a strange signing by Wenger, and it's difficult to imagine where he fitted into the manager's plans.

    The Gunners finally broke the bank to sign Alexandre Lacazette, giving the team the world-class striker they needed 12 months before.

