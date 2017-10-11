    Sergio Aguero Reportedly to Return vs. Stoke City After Suffering Rib Injury

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero looks around the pitch during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England. Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a road accident in the Netherlands, the English Premier League club said Friday Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
    Rui Vieira/Associated Press

    Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could make a quick return to action after breaking a rib, as the Premier League leaders face Stoke City on Saturday.

    Jack Rathborn of the Mirror reported the Argentina international could be available for coach Pep Guardiola, with City refreshing their starting XI after the international break.

    Per Rathborn, Gabriel Jesus could be rested after completing a long trip to play for Brazil, opening the door for Aguero after just two weeks out of action. The player trained with City on Tuesday and successfully completed the session.

    Aguero already has six goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, according to WhoScored.com, and his immediate availability will boost City's charge before the busy period of fixtures around Christmas.

    Guardiola needs to rotate through October and November, and the experience and readiness of one of his best players will be vital to the club's assault on silverware.

