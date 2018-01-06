Travis Kelce Ruled Out vs. Titans in Playoff Game After Suffering Concussion

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that tight end Travis Kelce would not return to their wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans because of a concussion.

Kelce suffered the injury on a hit by Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter.

Prior to leaving the game, Kelce had reeled in four passes for 66 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown.

Between 2014 and 2016, only Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers had more receptions and receiving yards among tight ends than Kelce, according to Pro Football Reference. Between that time, Kelce caught 224 passes for 2,862 yards and 14 touchdowns and reached two Pro Bowls.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another strong regular season in 2017, racking up 83 receptions for 1,038 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

In another season, Kelce's injury would be a debilitating blow to Kansas City's offense. However, Kareem Hunt has had a monster rookie campaign and wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues building on the promise he showed as a rookie in 2016. Both give the Chiefs playmakers they have lacked recently.

With Kelce out, Demetrius Harris will step up as Kansas City's No. 1 tight end for the rest of the game, as well as any subsequent games should the Chiefs advance and Kelce remain on the shelf.