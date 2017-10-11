Potential NCAA Violations by Oklahoma State Basketball Targeted in Subpoena

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A New York grand jury has requested Oklahoma State University provide all documents related to "actual or potential NCAA rules violations" by members of the Cowboys' basketball staff and roster or to have a school representative testify about the potential issues on Oct. 17.

On Wednesday, Nolan Clay and Randy Ellis of the Oklahoman reported OSU was served with a subpoena in connection with the FBI investigation into alleged college basketball bribery, which led to the arrest and termination of Cowboys assistant coach Lamont Evans.

The subpoena is seeking any forms of communication involving Evans and current Oklahoma State players, including NCAA certification forms, financial aid documents, contact with the NCAA or parents of players and details about travel by the program, according to the report.

"Failure to attend and produce any items hereby demanded will constitute contempt of court and will subject you to civil sanctions and criminal penalties, in addition to penalties of the law," acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim said in the subpoena.

The Associated Press reported Evans was fired last month after being accused of "accepting $2,000 a month in bribes to funnel athletes to certain agents" as part of the widespread scandal.

Shachar Peled of CNN noted 10 people were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes, including wire fraud, bribery, travel act violations and conspiracy, for their alleged roles in what Kim described as the "dark underbelly of college basketball."

"All of those charged today contributed to a pay-to-play culture that has no business in college basketball," FBI New York division assistant director Bill Sweeney said Sept. 26.

Chuck Person (Auburn), Tony Bland (USC) and Emanuel Richardson (Arizona) were also arrested in connection with the case. It's unclear whether those schools also received subpoenas.