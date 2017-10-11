Isaiah Thomas Says He Might Never Talk to Danny Ainge Again After Cavs Trade

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas said he may never have another conversation with Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, who completed the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Cavs as part of a deal for Kyrie Irving.

On Wednesday, Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated passed along comments from Thomas, who noted he otherwise has no problem with the Celtics organization.

"Boston is going to be all love," he said. "I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I'll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don't do that, bro. That's not right. I'm not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, 'We made a mistake.' That's what they'll say, too."

His exit from Boston irks Thomas. He's unhappy he played through a lingering hip injury during the postseason, saying, "No doubt about it, I should have sat out the playoffs. No way around it; I made it worse." He also said he was given "no warning" he'd be involved in the Irving swap, per Jenkins.

The 28-year-old Washington native is still working his way back to full strength from the hip problem. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic noted the guard has started on-court activities, but the team isn't expecting him to take part in competitive action until January.

"The nice thing about the Cavs is nobody is in a rush," Thomas told SI. "Most places are trying to get you back, which isn't always best for you. These guys know they're going to play in June. It's a given."

He was one of the league's most effective offensive players last season. He ranked seventh in player efficiency rating, per ESPN.com, one spot behind new teammate LeBron James and ahead of several superstars, including Stephen Curry and Irving.

The Cavaliers will need him to produce at that level come playoff time if they are going to make another trip to the NBA Finals and take down the defending champion Golden State Warriors should the teams meet for a fourth straight time.

Thomas might also get a chance in the postseason to back up his comments about Ainge, with the Cavs and Celtics the early favorites in the Eastern Conference, per OddsShark.