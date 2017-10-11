Ronda Rousey Talks Potential WWE Career in TMZ Interview

Don Feria/Associated Press

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Ronda Rousey discussed the possibility of pursuing a WWE career.

Rousey didn't reveal any specifics regarding potential plans, and she mentioned her belief that it's best to keep things under wraps: "If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know? ... I enjoy it more that way, and I don't wanna ruin anything."

Rousey's husband, fellow UFC star Travis Browne, also talked about a potential move to WWE, saying, "We're still making decisions on my part ... I'm not gonna say no!"

Rousey is a longtime WWE fan who has been linked to the company since making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 31 by helping The Rock beat down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The rumors swirled even more in recent months since Rousey's UFC career came into question after consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey had a major presence during the recent WWE Mae Young Classic, as she attended the event to cheer on her friend and fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler.

That even led to a staredown featuring Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir against Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch:

Charlotte hasn't attempted to hide the fact that she would love to face Rousey on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

In an interview with Sean Neumann of Rolling Stone, Charlotte expressed her belief that she and "Rowdy" could perform in the main event at WrestleMania:

"Here's the thing: With Ronda being part of the division, or her having whatever interest, whether it to be part of the division or as just a fan, it brings more eyes to the women's division, which I'm all for. Especially with a crossover star like she is. But I mean, would I want to have another Fatal 4-Way with the Four Horsewomen? That would be at the top of my list. It's not that she's my dream opponent, it's just I want to main event WrestleMania—and with the proper storyline, I think me vs. Ronda Rousey has a WrestleMania feel to it."

Rousey is no stranger to main-eventing big events, as she was one of UFC's biggest draws during her dominant, undefeated run prior to a pair of losses.

Even though it can be argued Rousey lost much of her aura in the Octagon, there is still big business to be done in WWE, and there is no shortage of potential dream matches for the mainstream star.

