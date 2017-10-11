Real Madrid Reportedly Offering Gareth Bale, Luka Modric in Harry Kane Swap Deal

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to offer Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema as part of a deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t TalkSport) reported Real chief Perez is eager to get his hands on goalscorer Kane and could be willing to part ways with some of his biggest stars in order to recruit the Englishman.

It's suggested Spurs value star striker Kane at €200 million (£179 million), not far off the world-record £200 million that took Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this past summer.

Kane has proved himself to be an elite scorer with 94 goals in the past three seasons, and Squawka recently illustrated him as having world-class company:

It's reported Real would prefer to only offer Bale as part of the deal, but his injury record is thought to have "decreased his value significantly."

The inclusion of Benzema in the player-plus-cash trade is supposed to take Kane's fee down as far as €40 million, to which Modric can be added should Tottenham continue to drive a hard bargain.

Modric's age, 32, is given as reason for why the Croat's valuation might appear lower, although it seems unlikely his employers would let him leave for so little after helping the team win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

That is unless Perez is so enamoured with Kane, 24, who has netted 11 goals in his last six matches. Match of the Day recently attested to him matching the goalscoring standards of the world's finest:

Tottenham fans would likely welcome former stars Bale and Modric back to north London, while manager Mauricio Pochettino could do far worse than Benzema as an immediate replacement.

However, Goal's Ben Hayward recently mused local boy Kane would struggle more than those two alumni in parting ways with the club that gave him his first opportunities at Premier League level:

Another factor working against this report is the fact Bale, 28, and Benzema, 29, have only just entered what many believe to be a footballer's playing prime, over which Real will assuredly wish to rule.

Perez may have failed to land one young goalscorer this past summer after Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain—initially on a season-long loan—but the offer of a talismanic trio could yet tempt Spurs into selling Kane.