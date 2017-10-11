Manchester United Transfer News: Danny Rose Boost Amid Latest Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose reportedly has his heart set on joining Manchester United next summer, and he will snub Chelsea in order to secure a move to Old Trafford.

According to Jeremy Cross in the Daily Star, United manager Jose Mourinho is "confident" he can land Englishman Rose for £45 million next year, while the defender is aware he could double his wages with a move to Manchester.

Per Cross, a source indicated the 27-year-old—currently tied to a £75,000-a-week contract to 2021 at Spurs—would pick a move to United over Chelsea despite the Blues' interest: "The lure of United is too strong for him, and if he had the choice he would pick United hands down."

Rose penned his latest deal with the north London club back in September 2016 and a departure from Spurs seemed unlikely as he excelled in the first half of last season.

However, he suffered a knee injury back in January and has not played since.

In the interim he made some controversial comments in an interview with The Sun about Tottenham's lack of transfer activity and wage structure—for which he subsequently apologised—and United's interest emerged, per The Independent's Ed Malyon.

Perhaps more significantly Spurs have also continued to thrive despite Rose being sidelined, with Ben Davies deputising impressively at left-back and left wing-back.

Unlike Spurs, United have a genuine problem on the left side of their defence. Already this season four different players have operated in the role—Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw.

Shaw is the best hope United have for a long-term solution at left-back, but he continues to be something of an enigma and barely trusted by Mourinho.

Signing Rose would arguably solve United's problems on the left of defence in one swoop.

The Doncaster-born former Leeds United player is a high-quality modern full-back, astute defensively while also comfortable going forward on the ball and contributing in the attacking third.

Spurs were prepared to let Kyle Walker leave for Manchester City in the recent transfer window for £53 million as he was unsettled, and manager Mauricio Pochettino already had an able replacement, Kieran Trippier, in his squad.

United could land Rose in a similar way next summer if he agitates for a move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils make a hefty offer, as Davies has proved he is ready to fill the first-team role on a permanent basis.