Mesut Ozil Reportedly May Consider Arsenal Deal Amid Lack of Interest from Clubs

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil may have to go back to the club to see if their previous offer of a £250,000-per-week contract remains on the table, amid claims he has failed to attract any teams willing to meet his reported £330,000-per-week demands.

Ozil is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium and has thus far looked likely to move in 2018, but The Sun's Mark Irwin reported his representatives could now be forced to revive talks with Arsenal.

It's said the Germany international "expected a mad scramble" for his services after entering the last year of his Gunners contract, but Super Lig champions Besiktas are the only club to show "serious interest" so far.

Former Germany international and Borussia Dortmund ambassador Karl-Heinz Riedle recently speculated on the rumours linking Ozil with moves away from the Emirates Stadium and teased a potential return to the Bundesliga, via Goal:

However, it's unlikely any team in the German top flight would have the financial backing to splurge so heavily on one player and match Arsenal's offer, never mind realise Ozil's alleged £330,000-per-week expectations.

It's also mentioned by Irwin that big-spending Serie A outfit Inter Milan are interested, but his salary demands could be the breaking point in any potential deal.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney recently reported Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho—who signed Ozil as Real Madrid boss in 2010—would consider a January approach for the No. 10's signature.

Martin Keown played as a centre-back at Arsenal for over 12 years across two different spells in north London, and he recently told BBC Radio 5 live Sport the player is "testing Arsene Wenger more than any other player has":

Ozil will be a free agent next June, and there could be clubs that see the savings made by waiving the transfer fee as reason to afford the player's higher wages.

As things stand, Arsenal's second-most expensive signing could be left without a club next summer, although his current employers lie in wait with an offer that could prove to be the right fit after all.