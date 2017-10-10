Vegas Golden Knights Honor Shooting Victims, 1st Responders in Home Opener

Vegas Golden Knights Honor Shooting Victims, 1st Responders in Home OpenerOctober 10, 2017
The Vegas Golden Knights used the pregame ceremony at their inaugural home opener Tuesday night to honor the 58 victims of the mass shooting that occurred at a Las Vegas music festival on Oct. 1.
The team relayed video of the ceremony at T-Mobile Arena, which featured first responders escorting players onto the ice:
Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights
Hockey players are being led onto the ice by the real heroes. #VegasStrong https://t.co/TuB4uiOeAG2017-10-11 02:35:13
ESPN.com's Charles Moynihan reported the victims' names were "emblazoned on the ice" before the puck was dropped against the Arizona Coyotes, while his colleague Arash Markazi noted there was a 58-second moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
There were 58 seconds of silence before tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game for the 58 victims of last week's mass shooting in Las Vegas. https://t.co/UF1LK2R4fk2017-10-11 03:01:41
Furthermore, Markazi noted the team opted not to show advertisements on the side boards and instead had those spaces filled by the words "Vegas Strong."
"Needless to say it's not going to be a typical opener," Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said before the game, according to the Las Vegas Sun's Jesse Granger. "We'll save that for Friday. (Tonight) is not about us, it's about honoring and remembering the victims, and supporting the families and recognizing the first responders."