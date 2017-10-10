USA Fails to Qualify for 2018 World Cup: Twitter Reacts to Stunning Upset

USA Fails to Qualify for 2018 World Cup: Twitter Reacts to Stunning UpsetOctober 10, 2017
The United States men's national team's 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night means it will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Panama and Honduras scored wins over Costa Rica and Mexico, respectively, to leapfrog the Americans in the CONCACAF hexagonal qualifying table.
B/R Football @brfootball
Following the historic result, which came with the help of a Trinidadian side that was already eliminated from contention, Twitter erupted at the Stars and Stripes' expense.
The New York Times' Marc Stein and Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl were among those who didn't hold back:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
American soccer just regressed 30 years in 90 minutes ...2017-10-11 01:59:35
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup 2018. The most surreal and embarrassing night in US soccer history.2017-10-11 01:54:24
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Mark Zeigler noted the loss could force the U.S. to make some tough but necessary decisions:
Mark Zeigler @sdutzeigler
US fans probably don't want to hear this right now, but this might be the best thing that has ever happened to US Soccer. Needs a reboot.2017-10-11 01:59:08
ESPN's Chris Fowler echoed that sentiment:
Chris Fowler @cbfowler
US soccer fans asking "clean house?" No. Level it. Rebuild. A reality check. From rock bottom CAN come rebirth. But For now, we are pissed2017-10-11 02:18:27
Several observers pointed out 19-year-old Christian Pulisic—who scored the United States' long goal in its stunning loss—deserves better:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sick for @cpulisic_10 that he has to wait four more years after he's given his country so much ahead of his time ...2017-10-11 02:01:35
Brandon McCarthy @BMcCarthy32
Pulisic's agent checking to see if he can work a transfer to another country2017-10-11 02:00:14
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Now Pulisic is gonna sign with the Cavs.2017-10-11 02:00:48
Elsewhere, the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion and USA Today's Lindsay Jones decided to take an optimistic approach:
Master Tesfatsion @MasterTes
When does the World Cup NIT start2017-10-11 02:03:07
Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones
So, how long till the women's World Cup?2017-10-11 02:03:25
Here's a look at the best of the rest:
Harvey Araton @HarveyAraton
This is worse than failing to make the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference2017-10-11 02:03:50
The Stray Goat 🐐 @thestraygoat
Micah Peters @micahpeters_
*re-emerges from the shrubs, suddenly wearing France jersey*2017-10-11 02:14:00
Jordan Brenner @JordanBrenner
Now locked out of the proceedings in Russia next summer, U.S. Soccer will need to take a long, hard look at where it stands in the global pecking order and adjust accordingly if it wants to parlay Pulisic's prime into sustained success.
In the meantime, the Red, White and Blue will have to watch from home as Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and perhaps Honduras—pending the results of an intercontinental playoff with Australia—vie for supremacy on the game's grandest stage.