USA Fails to Qualify for 2018 World Cup: Twitter Reacts to Stunning Upset

The United States men's national team's 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night means it will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Panama and Honduras scored wins over Costa Rica and Mexico, respectively, to leapfrog the Americans in the CONCACAF hexagonal qualifying table.

Following the historic result, which came with the help of a Trinidadian side that was already eliminated from contention, Twitter erupted at the Stars and Stripes' expense.

The New York Times' Marc Stein and Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl were among those who didn't hold back:

The San Diego Union-Tribune's Mark Zeigler noted the loss could force the U.S. to make some tough but necessary decisions:

ESPN's Chris Fowler echoed that sentiment:

Several observers pointed out 19-year-old Christian Pulisic—who scored the United States' long goal in its stunning loss—deserves better:

Elsewhere, the Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion and USA Today's Lindsay Jones decided to take an optimistic approach:

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

Now locked out of the proceedings in Russia next summer, U.S. Soccer will need to take a long, hard look at where it stands in the global pecking order and adjust accordingly if it wants to parlay Pulisic's prime into sustained success.

In the meantime, the Red, White and Blue will have to watch from home as Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and perhaps Honduras—pending the results of an intercontinental playoff with Australia—vie for supremacy on the game's grandest stage.